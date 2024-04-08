Ted Baker to close Nottingham store as brand falls into administration

Designer clothing shop Ted Baker is set to close its Nottingham store this month after the brand fell into administration. The luxury clothing brand entered administration last month, when No Ordinary Designer Label (NODL), owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and trading as Ted Baker , appointed consulting firm Teneo to oversee the process.

The administrators have now confirmed the brand's only standalone Nottinghamshire location, which is on Bridlesmith Gate in Nottingham city centre, will be closed within the next two weeks. In total across Ted Baker's UK 86 stores, 145 redundancies are now expected to be made, with 120 store staff alongside 25 head office roles set to go. All 11 of the closing stores are expected to be permanently shut by Friday, April 19. The brand's entire store portfolio has been "loss-making" and administrators say the sites have no prospect of being returned to profitability, even with material rent reductions. Poll: How worried are you about Nottingham City's Council budget proposals? The locations of all the confirmed closures are listed below: In addition to the 11 branches ready to be shut down, four more will follow in the coming months. These stores had notices served before Ted Baker fell into administration, resulting in 100 more redundancies. The branches affected are: To try and make things a little easier, we have now launched a new WhatsApp community to bring you the latest news and headlines straight to your phon

Ted Baker Nottingham Store Closure Administration Redundancies

