Ted Baker to Close 15 Stores and Cut 245 Jobs in the UK

Iconic British brand Ted Baker is to shut 15 stores across the UK and cut around 245 jobs after plunging into administration. The company behind the fashion brand's UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), hired administrators from Teneo last month. The retail giant currently has 86 locations in the UK, which include 29 standalone branches and 35 concessions.
Twenty-five shops are located in John Lewis department stores, while seven are in airport stores and eight are in Ted Baker outlet stores. Ted Baker - which first opened in Glasgow in 1988 - has picked up impressive celebrity endorsements over the years including Holly Willoughby, Amal Clooney, Amanda Holden, Emma Stone and Myleene Klass. In yet another blow to the High Street, administrators have confirmed some sites across England will pull down their shutters within days. Eleven shops will be closed by April 19 across Birmingham, London, Cambridge and Liverpool - resulting in 120 staff losing their jobs. About 25 head office roles will be made redundant as a result of plans to reduce central costs at the fashion chain. The administrator of the company behind fashion chain Ted Baker has announced the closure of 15 stores across the UK, resulting in about 245 redundancies Founder and then-CEO of Ted Baker, Ray Kelvin attends Ted Baker Wooster VIP Event on September 22, 2016 in New York Cit
Ted Baker Stores Jobs Administration Closures Redundancies
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
