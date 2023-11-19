Tech Fixes Not Enough to Solve Climate Crisis

Tech fixes are not going to get us out of the climate mess, despite what companies and government’s around the world are peddling. On a recent visit to The Hague, I learned investment in carbon offsetting companies has unbelievably increased 300-fold in recent years while the money being pumped into as yet unproven carbon capture technology has risen by 100.
I also met companies coming up with real solutions for driving down fossil fuels rather than tinkering around the edges - but alarmingly, investment in innovations to reduce our need for climate-burning oil and gas is falling according to . Read more: Badger cull 'culled' by Belfast High Court Read more: 'Badgers should be vaccinated for bovine TB not killed' When venture capitalists throw their money at something - we all know they want returns and fast. And that appears to be where capitalism - if that’s even what out monetary system can still call itself - is at. But it’s not doing the world, people, nature and just about everything else on this planet any favours - aside from the super ric
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 15. / 77 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 15. / 77 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 15. / 77 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 15. / 77 Read more »
Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 15. / 77 Read more »
Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 15. / 77 Read more »