Teams warning Audi F1 is 'stillborn' project with more speculation over future

Formula 1 teams are reportedly warning their staff that the Audi F1 project is dead in the water with further reports it could be scrapped.
Audi have been pressing on with their entry for 2026 which will see them become Sauber’s works team but there is a lot of talk recently that a change in leadership has sparked a change in direction. Former CEO Markus Duesmann was given a leave of absence by the German giants in June with Gernot Döllner stepping in as a replacement and the two reportedly do not share the same vision when it comes to F1. While Duesmann was one of the main campaigners to get Audi on the grid, Döllner is reportedly more concerned with their road car business which needs urgent attention.
PlanetF1.com approached Audi earlier this month and was told "the schedule of Audi Formula Racing GmbH for the build-up of the organisation and the development of the 2026 F1 Power Unit at the site in Neuburg/Germany remains unchanged."
Der Spiegel also reports that the nature of Döllner’s contract means he is unable to make public comments before December 9 but he is expected to address the speculation before the end of the year. Should they decide to opt out, it would leave not only a hole on the grid but a considerable hole in Audi’s finances.
Audi have already begun manufacturing the engine at their Neuburg base in Germany and have spent a reported €140 million with €105 million spent annually on development. On the chassis side of things, staffing levels have been expanded to 900 employees and Audi spent a reported $450 Million to acquire the Sauber team.There is also the staffing matter with CEO of Audi Formula Racing GmbH Adam Baker revealing to PlanetF1.