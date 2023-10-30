Team Grazia’s Verdict On The Jigsaw X Roksanda Collaboration

In fashion circles, Roksanda is a byword for a powerful kind of elegance.

'Roksanda is famous for her dresses and her bold approach to colour - and this number combines both. Relaxed yet refined, it was so easy to wear thanks to its elbow-length sleeves and adjustable waist belt. I wore it with suede knee-high boots, but it would also look brilliant with something flat and stompy.

'This is comfy, easy and brilliantly stylish all at once. I tried it on with flats but would also wear this with knee-high boots all season long.' - HBW'This coat was another favourite. It's the collection's most expensive item, but can be worn two ways as it's reversible. Go all out with coral shearling or make a slightly more muted statement with black vinyl.' - NH headtopics.com

'I am absolutely obsessed with this taupe coat, I love the combination of a great chunky knit with a classic wool coat and, as a fan of neutrals, this will slot perfectly into my autumn wardrobe.' - JE

'A navy blazer is probably the cornerstone of many a working wardrobe, but these cobalt knitted sleeves really added a point of interest. With such a statement piece, you can let the rest of your outfit be something of a supporting act. And FYI: its length was exactly right if you're slightly taller as it hits the upper thigh.' - NH'I love oversized pieces and the collaboration hit the nail on the head with this jumper. headtopics.com

'Stepping slightly out of the box of my usual style, I'm so glad I tried something different with this gorgeous blouse, I am such a fan of the pussy-bow and the joyful colours in this one will really lift your outfit.' - JEJust so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections -

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: GraziaUK »

An Exclusive First Look At Roksanda’s Colourful Collaboration With JigsawJigsaw X Roksanda launches tomorrow, and Vogue got the chance to chance to road-test the collection. See and shop the Jigsaw X Roksanda collaboration, here. Read more ⮕

Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves – Gordon, Wilson, Joelinton, Almiron all startNewcastle team v Wolves now confirmed - Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can bounce back from the Dortmund defeat. Read more ⮕

Father and son team expand their micropub empire with the acquisition of The BardPatrick Mills and his father Eric have added The Bard to their growing collection of micropubs, which includes Cask on Queens Drive and The Coach House. The compact pub in Prescot focuses on real ale but also offers keg craft beers and lager. Read more ⮕

Former Man City attacker Borges explains move to Ajax for first-team footballCarlos Borges, who left Manchester City for Ajax, reveals that he wanted to pursue first-team football and felt he had more prospects at Ajax. Despite the efforts of City coaching staff, Borges decided to make the move as he didn't feel he was getting enough opportunities in Manchester. Read more ⮕

Microsoft Announces Reorganisation of Xbox Leadership TeamMicrosoft has reorganised its Xbox leadership team to integrate with Bethesda and ZeniMax, aiming to collaborate effectively and grow their portfolio of games. Matt Booty is now the President of Game Content and Studios, while Sarah Bond takes on the role of President of Xbox. The changes come after a mixed response to Bethesda's game projects this year. Read more ⮕

Mercedes Team Principal Accused of Making Flippant RemarkMercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been criticized for his comment about risking rule violations to compete for a race win, with F1 co-commentator Martin Brundle stating that such a risk is not worth taking. Read more ⮕