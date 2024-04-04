Teaching Union Brags About Saving Lives by Prolonging School Closures

Teaching union bosses have bragged that they saved lives by prolonging school closures during the Covid pandemic - despite evidence showing children's education was harmed. The National Education Union ( NEU ) used its annual conference in Bournemouth to submit a motion which boasted it 'saved lives by forcing Government to change policy during the pandemic'. When the pandemic struck in 2020, the union pressured then Prime Minister Boris Johnson to accelerate school closures .

While in October 2021, it lobbied for the return of 'bubbles' and self-isolation for pupils. The NEU also called for a 'plan B' for school that December, which would have forced pupils to isolate if they were living with anyone who had contracted Covid. In January 2022, union bosses also warned against lifting restrictions too soo

Teaching Union School Closures Covid Pandemic Education NEU Government Policies Bubbles Self-Isolation Plan B Restrictions

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teaching union hopes new pay offer will reverse brain drainA teaching union has expressed hope that a new pay offer will stop the high number of new graduates leaving Northern Ireland. The union is concerned about the brain drain caused by better pay and conditions in other regions. The Education Minister's pay offer could potentially change the situation.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Teaching union warns against switch to more online-based learningThe Educational Institute of Scotland has described online delivery as 'a poor relation' to classes with teachers

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Teaching union slams Scot Gov for ignoring pleas to tackle violence in schoolsThe union called on ministers to give 'unambiguous backing' to schools who want to take measures such as expulsions for violent behaviour.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Teaching union members back further strike action over pay in indicative ballotTeachers represented by the National Education Union have overwhelmingly voted in favour of strike action in an indicative ballot over pay and funding.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Teaching union members vote against strikes over pay in consultative ballotNearly four in five NASUWT teacher members in England said they do not support moving to a national statutory ballot for industrial action.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Teaching union members vote against strikes over pay in consultative ballotNearly four in five NASUWT teacher members in England said they do not support moving to a national statutory ballot for industrial action.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »