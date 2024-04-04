Teaching Union Brags About Saving Lives by Prolonging School Closures

Teaching union bosses have bragged that they saved lives by prolonging school closures during the Covid pandemic - despite evidence showing children's education was harmed. The National Education Union ( NEU ) used its annual conference in Bournemouth to submit a motion which boasted it 'saved lives by forcing Government to change policy during the pandemic'. When the pandemic struck in 2020, the union pressured then Prime Minister Boris Johnson to accelerate school closures .
While in October 2021, it lobbied for the return of 'bubbles' and self-isolation for pupils. The NEU also called for a 'plan B' for school that December, which would have forced pupils to isolate if they were living with anyone who had contracted Covid. In January 2022, union bosses also warned against lifting restrictions too soo
