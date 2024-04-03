Teachers Warn of Possible Strikes Over Pay and Funding

Teachers could stage a fresh round of strikes as the row over pay and funding continues. The warning came from Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), the largest education union in the UK. He said there is “more and more frustration” developing amongst the teaching profession. And he warned strikes could be on the way this September.
Teachers at the NEU’s annual conference will vote on whether the union should “build capacity” to deliver national industrial action over pay and funding. The vote will be held at the Bournemouth conference on Thursday. An overwhelming majority of NEU teacher members in England and Wales who took part in a preliminary ballot said they would strike to secure a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise and improved funding. Mr Kebede told the media strike action in the autumn term was a possibility. He also refused to rule out the union launching a formal ballot on walkout
