Teachers missing out on £2,262 in 'accidentally secret' scheme

There is a discount scheme that can save teachers £2,262 every year - but less than a third of eligible staff know about the accidentally ‘secret’ scheme. Research showed that more teachers know about discount schemes available to NHS staff than they do about Discounts for Teachers.

As a result, 65% of teachers are missing out on £1000s in savings on everything from car insurance to tech, new clothes to weekly food shops. Teachers can also combine discounts with existing retailer offers and loyalty schemes.Storm Postlethwaite, Managing Director at Discounts for Teachers, said: “We work hard to bring our members fantastic discounts to save them money at a time when they need it more than ever.

Michael Brennan, Money Saving Expert at Discounts for Teachers, said: “Most people are aware of the discount schemes available for NHS workers, but a surprising amount don’t know that the same exists for teaching staff. In fact, our brand tracking study showed that teachers have more knowledge about discount schemes offered to healthcare staff than they do about Discounts for Teachers. headtopics.com

"Lack of awareness often leads to scepticism but there simply isn’t ‘a catch’ to what we offer, it is just that most teachers simply don’t know that this scheme is available to them.”

