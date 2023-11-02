Teacher strikes: 'We have to draw a line in the sand'

"No-one wants to do this, but we haven't had a serious pay increase in over 10 years, since about 2011," he told BBC NI's North West Today. "There are teachers in the school who, by the time they pay their childcare, increases in inflation with food, oil and everything else - there is nothing left at the end of the month out of their wage.

"I have A-level classes and I had to reschedule their exam for today. I didn't want to do that but enough is enough, we have to draw a line in the sand. "I got into teaching because I loved it, but the profession is being diminished and it's about time we are recognised," he said.

Mr Sandy says teachers just across the border in the Republic of Ireland are on substantially better wages than those in Northern Ireland. The only reason he remains a teacher in Northern Ireland is because he is "a local lad and a proud Derry man", he adds.

He wants to give back to his local community that he loves, but says the pressures teachers are under are "ridiculous and the pay does not reflect that".Sally Rees, a teacher at Enniskillen Royal School and a member of NASUWT, says the strike is also about helping young people coming into the teaching profession."They are starting here on £24,000 - if they were in Scotland they'd be starting on £32,000, so there is no parity.

"No teacher here wants to be on strike," adds Ms Kelly, a member of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO).

