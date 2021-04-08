Teacher loses 18st and feels like a 'hypocrite' for teaching children about health

A teacher said she felt like a 'hypocrite' for telling children to live healthily when she weighed 28 stone. Kelly Barker, 43, has gone on to lose 18st after she was worried she would die on the operating table if she opted for bariatric surgery . After losing almost two-thirds of her body weight, she has gone on to find a new lease of life. Now, Kelly loves to go kayaking, rock climbing and fell walking with her teenage soon.

Her mammoth efforts to lose weight have seen her crowned Slimming World 's Woman of the Year 2023. READ MORE: Kelly, who lives with her 15-year-old son, Josh, in St Helens, says she felt hypocritical teaching children about health. She explained: “I’ve always loved my job as a teacher, yet I often felt like a hypocrite - especially when teaching the children about healthy eating and being active. "My joints and back would be in agony after a day of teaching and although I’d plaster a smile onto my face, I just felt like a fraud. There’s no doubt in my mind that I’ve saved my life by losing weight - and these days it’s a life worth livin





