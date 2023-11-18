Teacher loses 18 stone after fearing weight loss surgery

A teacher has lost a whopping 18 stone after fearing she would die on the operating table if she underwent recommended weight loss surgery. Kelly Barker, 48, knew she had to dramatically changed her life when her doctor recommended a procedure to lose weight, but she was terrified going under the knife would kill her. The mum-of-one decided to try and shed the pounds by focusing on her relationship with food and exercise, while working to create healthy habits .

And the hard work has paid off for Kelly, from Merseyside, who lost an impressive 18st and was named Slimming World's Woman of the Year 2023, the Mirror reports. The primary school teacher had struggled with her weight since she was a child and had an unhealthy relationship with food. She has now dropped to a size 10 dress size in five years, previously being a size 32. She said: "I struggled with my weight my whole life. As a child, I was placed on a special diet and had to be weighed at school





