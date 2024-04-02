Teacher fired for taking special needs pupils on 102mph car ride

A woman teacher has been fired for taking three special needs pupils for a 102mph spin in her Audi and laughing when asked to slow down. Cheryl Smith, an English tutor at Denby Grange School, was dismissed in February 2019.

During a school outing, she took three pupils for a 'test drive' in her car, reaching speeds of 102mph. A staff member reported the incident to the school.

