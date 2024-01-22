Taylor Swift to Release Shocking Unreleased Tracks in Penultimate Re-Release Album

TAYLOR SWIFT is on the verge of dropping her penultimate re-release album – and it’ll be her most shocking yet. Version) is just around the corner, with insiders telling me the mass of previously unreleased tracks from the vault will get every man and his dog talking about it again. Kim Kardashian will be nervous after calling Taylor a 'snake' during a row between the singer and her husband Kanye West.

Especially as I am told Taylor will drop the biggest offering of unreleased tracks from the vault yet, meaning more than ten songs are about to be unleashed on the world. A source said: “Taylor’s next re-record is Reputation and will be announced when she is back on the road next month. Lead single Look What You Made Me Do is about her clash with Kanye, with Taylor failing to mince her words. Calvin Harris on cusp of signing mega-bucks deal for epic Las Vegas residency. The I Did Something Bad singer previously said of the album: “Reputation was such an important record for me because I couldn’t stop writing. I needed to write that album and I needed to put out that albu





TheSun » / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exciting Shows and Performances Coming to Merseyside in 2024A guide to the upcoming shows, gigs, and performances in Merseyside in 2024, featuring Taylor Swift, P!nk, Wicked, and various comedians.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Prince Andrew's Reputation Damaged by Unredacted Epstein FilesRoyal experts have hailed the bombshell release of the unredacted Epstein files as the 'final nail in the coffin' for Prince Andrew. Phil Dampier, a seasoned journalist who has spent decades covering the royal family, hailed the release of the forty documents as damning for the Duke of York's reputation.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Egypt proposes plan to end Israel-Hamas warEgypt has put forward an ambitious, initial proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war with a cease-fire, a phased hostage release and the creation of a Palestinian government of experts who would administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Man sentenced for attempted sexual assault on woman in BelfastA 32-year old man, Mateusz Psujek, has been sentenced to 14 months in jail for attempting to sexually assault a woman in Belfast. Psujek, who has a history of similar offenses, will also spend an additional 18 months on licence after his release. The incident occurred in October 2022 when Psujek approached the woman on the Ravenhill Road and tried to assault her.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Alex Jones: NWO Wars Game Receives Mixed ReviewsAlex Jones: NWO Wars, a game with warmed over meme jokes, has received over 400 positive reviews despite its low quality. The game is gaining popularity on the platform after a limited release last November. However, it is considered an embarrassment for the platform.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

AI Art in FoamstarsThe presence of AI-generated art in the game Foamstars has been revealed. Producer Kosuke Okatani mentioned that while most of the game was made by humans, a small amount of art was created by AI. Square Enix clarified that AI was used to create the in-game album covers for the game's soundtrack.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »