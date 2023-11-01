Taylor Swift's Lookalike Sparks Time Travel Speculations

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Taylor's lookalike resembled the singer so much, it convinced even the most loyal "Swifties" that time travel is possible. What made it even more convincing is that the pop icon's clone had the same mannerism as the singer when she performs on stage. Many of her fans rushed to the comments to agree, with one saying: "Wow it really does look like her!" Maya Jama wows in leather catsuit as celebs celebrate Halloween in style. Another one added: "As soon as the video popped up, before I even saw the caption, I said that’s Taylor Swift!" Third commenter speculated that it could be a clone: "Clone tech has been around for a lot longer than they have told us." She has also appeared in TV shows like the Greatest American Hero and more recent movie, Nessie and Me. The fans even went as far as to spread rumors that it's hitmaker's evil twin who tried to get in the way of the singer's career, which is why Taylor banished her from the US to Japan. And this isn't the last time we heard of Taylor's evil doppelgangers which seem to be roaming the world. One internet story currently making the rounds is about Taylor and Zeena Lavey, a former high priestess of the Church of Satan. The pair looked identical in a throwback video which showed the high priestess showing off blonde locks and a smile eerily similar to Taylor's. Fans have read into the "Satanic" lyrics featured in Swift's track Bad Blood as evidence to their bizarre claim

Selena Gomez Worries About Taylor Swift's Relationship with Travis KelceSelena Gomez is worried that her best friend Taylor Swift is moving too fast in her new relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Selena finds Taylor's behavior odd considering her past of being super private about her relationships. Read more ⮕

Selena Gomez Worries About Taylor Swift's Relationship with Travis KelceSelena Gomez is worried that her best friend Taylor Swift is moving too fast in her new relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Selena finds Taylor's behavior odd considering her past of being super private about her relationships. Read more ⮕

Selena Gomez Worries About Taylor Swift's Relationship with Travis KelceSelena Gomez is worried that her best friend Taylor Swift is moving too fast in her new relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Selena finds Taylor's behavior odd considering her past of being super private about her relationships. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift's 1989: The real meaning of the song SlutA tender love song rather than a furious anthem, 'Slut!' nevertheless contains a damning message and powerful lyrics, writes Clare Thorp. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Has Invented An All-American Form Of Royal StyleLike the late Queen and the Princess of Wales, Taylor Swift dresses for her public. In short, she is a genius. And, still, Taylor Swift is not fashionable. Read more ⮕

Savannah Guthrie stuns in daring Taylor Swift style bodysuit as she dances on stage with daughter on TodayThe Today host dressed up as Taylor Swift for Halloween Read more ⮕