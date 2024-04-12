Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Dublin: Resale Tickets Available

Taylor Swift 's Eras Tour is set to hit Dublin this summer, with the global superstar ready to perform sold-out gigs at Aviva Stadium on June 28, 29 and 30. When tickets were released last year, thousands of fans rushed to secure their spot, but not everyone was fortunate enough to get a ticket. However, there's still a chance for fans to see the spectacular show. Those who can't attend may choose to resell their tickets before the All Too Well singer takes to the stage in June.
Ticketmaster provides an easy solution for fans to sell tickets they no longer need through its ticket exchange, allowing another fan to take their place, according to the Irish Mirror. Read more: Taylor Swift Dublin tickets update as new information issued for Eras Tour The official resale for The Eras Tour in Dublin is now open. Tickets are expected to be snapped up quickly once they're available, but fans can keep an eye on Ticketmaster for official resale tickets and they might just get lucky. In addition to Ticketmaster, fans can also check out ticket resale websites like Viagogo and VividSeats, which are offering Eras Tour tickets for shows across the UK and Europe. The 34-year-old is all set to bring his concert tour to a variety of UK and European cities, including Dublin, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London, Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienn
