Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Dublin: Resale Tickets Available

Taylor Swift 's Eras Tour is set to hit Dublin this summer, with the global superstar ready to perform sold-out gigs at Aviva Stadium on June 28, 29 and 30. When tickets were released last year, thousands of fans rushed to secure their spot, but not everyone was fortunate enough to get a ticket. However, there's still a chance for fans to see the spectacular show. Those who can't attend may choose to resell their tickets before the All Too Well singer takes to the stage in June.

Ticketmaster provides an easy solution for fans to sell tickets they no longer need through its ticket exchange, allowing another fan to take their place, according to the Irish Mirror. Read more: Taylor Swift Dublin tickets update as new information issued for Eras Tour The official resale for The Eras Tour in Dublin is now open. Tickets are expected to be snapped up quickly once they're available, but fans can keep an eye on Ticketmaster for official resale tickets and they might just get lucky. In addition to Ticketmaster, fans can also check out ticket resale websites like Viagogo and VividSeats, which are offering Eras Tour tickets for shows across the UK and Europe. The 34-year-old is all set to bring his concert tour to a variety of UK and European cities, including Dublin, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London, Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienn

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dublin Tickets Resale Ticketmaster Aviva Stadium

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

These Are The Best Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfit Ideas, According To A Fellow SwiftieWondering what to wear to the Eras Tour? We've got all the inspiration you need for Taylor Swift Eras Tour outfits, as written by a fellow Swiftie. Read more on Grazia.

Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 15. / 78 Read more »

The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift breaks major record with Eras Tour FilmThe Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift breaks major record with Eras Tour Film

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Taylor Swift outfits to wear at her UK Eras Tour this summerIf you're still looking for the perfect outfit to wear to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in the UK this summer, here's some inspiration

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

What to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras tour: from Fearless to MidnightsLooking for Era outfit ideas? Here are our favourite ideas to wear to the Taylor Swift concert starting from £3

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Last chance to stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Disney+ for £1.99...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

How to get the best Taylor Swift Eras Tour resale tickets and avoid worst seatsThese are the resale seats to grab at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and which ones to avoid

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »