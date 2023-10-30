Taylor Swift Rips Critics Who Shamed Her For 'Dating Like A Normal Young Woman'

, wrote that she “decided to completely reinvent” herself at 24 years old before describing how she felt facing comments from the public and media over her relationships.“The voices that had begun to shame me in new ways for dating like a normal young woman? I wanted to silence them,” Swift wrote.

“You see — in the years preceding this, I had become the target of slut shaming — the intensity and relentlessness of which would be criticized and called out if it happened today. The jokes about my amount of boyfriends. The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy crazy psychopath. The media co-signing of this narrative. I had to make it stop because it was starting to really hurt.

Swift, who typically keeps mum on her relationships in public, has previously taken aim at detractors for going after her romantic pursuits and her songwriting.“I don’t like seeing slide shows of guys I’ve apparently dated. I don’t like giving comedians the opportunity to make jokes about me at awards shows. I don’t like it when headlines read ‘Careful, Bro, She’ll Write a Song About You,’ because it trivialises my work,” she said at the time. headtopics.com

“And most of all, I don’t like how all these factors add up to build the pressure so high in a new relationship that it gets snuffed out before it even has a chance to start. And so ... I just don’t date.”“This moment is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark.

She added that “everyone had something to say” about her behavior and acknowledged that “they always will” before referencing one of her most famous tunes. “I learned lessons, paid prices, and tried to ... don’t say it ... don’t say it ... I’m sorry, I have to say it ...1989 (Taylor's Version) Is Officially Out, And The Swifties Are Not OKBy entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: HuffPostUK »

Taylor Swift Sends Gift Baskets to Friends to Celebrate 1989 (Taylor's Version) Album ReleaseTaylor Swift shared her excitement for the release of the 1989 (Taylor's Version) album by sending out commemorative gift baskets to her friends. One lucky recipient was the pop star's new BFF, Brittany Mahomes, who took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a post about the special delivery. Read more ⮕

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen's Romantic Evening in New York CityLiev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen enjoyed a romantic evening in New York City, taking advantage of the warm weather. They were seen walking together with their arms around each other. Liev is now a father of three, with Hazel being Taylor's first child. They announced Hazel's birth after waiting for more than two weeks. Read more ⮕

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen's Romantic Evening in New York CityLiev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen enjoyed a romantic evening in New York City, taking advantage of the warm weather. They were seen walking together with their arms around each other. Liev is now a father of three, with Hazel being Taylor's first child. They announced Hazel's birth after waiting for more than two weeks. Read more ⮕

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen's Romantic Evening in New York CityLiev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen enjoyed a romantic evening in New York City, taking advantage of the warm weather. They were seen walking together with their arms around each other. Liev and Taylor welcomed their daughter Hazel on August 27. Read more ⮕

Brittany Mahomes reveals her friendship with Taylor Swift is blossoming with surprising Instagram postMom-of-two Brittany and Taylor have become swift friends Read more ⮕

Diane Warren Collaborates with Taylor Swift on 'Say Don't Go' from the VaultDiane Warren, the Oscar-winning songwriter, teams up with Taylor Swift for the song 'Say Don't Go' from the vault. The track is part of Taylor's album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' and was originally written by Taylor a decade ago. Warren praises Taylor's work ethic and dedication during their collaboration. Read more ⮕