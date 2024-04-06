Taylor Swift Releases Heartbreak Playlists for Fans

Taylor Swift put together five Apple Music playlists about heartbreak and released them to her devoted fanbase on Friday. The 34-year-old pop star is awaiting the release of her album The Tortured Poets Department, which is thought to be structured around the stages of grief . Adding grist to the rumor mill, Taylor has now treated her fans to five playlists representing five different emotional components of a breakup.

Each playlist contains some of Taylor's own past songs, including old hits like Bad Blood and We Are Never Getting Back Together. The playlists are indeed based on Elisabeth Kübler-Ross' famous five stages of grief - denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance

