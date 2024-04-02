Taylor Swift Reaches Billionaire Status After 17 Years in Music Industry

Taylor Swift has officially reached billionaire status - 17 years into her illustrious career as music's biggest superstar. On Tuesday, Forbes released their 2024 billionaire list and Taylor climbed to fourteenth place with a $1.1billion fortune. The pop star, 34, who is the most famous newcomer on the list, amassed an estimated $1.1 billion fortune, based on earnings from her blockbuster Eras tour, the value of her music catalog and her real estate portfolio.

This is on top of huge earnings from her first six albums, which she re-recorded as she negotiating with streaming platforms how her music is monetized. The accomplishment is particularly monumental as she is among a small few who've achieved the milestone 'through music and performing alone.

