Taylor Swift Officially Becomes a Billionaire

Taylor Swift has officially reached billionaire status — 17 years into her illustrious career as music's biggest superstar. Bloomberg reported that Swift, 33, is now worth $1.1billion and joins the coveted ten-digit club which includes Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. The success of the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer's Eras Tour — which is on track to becoming the highest grossing tour in history — is credited for skyrocketing her net worth. This is on top of huge earnings from her first six albums, which she re-recorded as she negotiating with streaming platforms how her music is monetized. The accomplishment is particularly monumental as she is among a small few who've achieved the milestone 'through music and performing alone.' Along with boosting her own net worth, Bloomberg reported that the 53 concerts Swift performed in the United States this year 'added $4.3 billion to the country's gross domestic product.' Billionaire! It was revealed Thursday that Taylor Swift has officially reached billionaire status — 17 years into her career as music's biggest superstar; seen July This is because the massive tour led to extensive travel, ticket sales and merchandising opportunities for her legions of fans. The outlet notes their analysis was a 'conservative' one as it is strictly based on figures that are publicly known such as her real estate portfolio, streaming deals, et Read more:

