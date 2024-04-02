Taylor Swift Makes Forbes Rich List for the First Time

ANY Swiftie worth their salt can tell you how many of Taylor Swift’s albums have marked eras in her career with their own styles and aesthetics. Taylor Swift has entered a new era, as she's made the exclusive Forbes rich list for the first time. Her $1.

1billion fortune (£875million) dwarfs the £32million that Kansas City Chiefs American footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce is estimated to be worth and royalties, plus similar from her back catalogue, £123million from a movie of her latest concert tour, £100million in property, and of course big-money endorsements with some of the world’s biggest brands. A huge slice of Taylor’s riches has come from her ongoing Eras world tour, which began in March last year and will close in Decembe

