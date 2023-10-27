Taylor Swift is now a billionaire – her epic net worth revealed

- but thanks to its success, she has seen her wealth skyrocket and has now become a billionaire at the age of 33., Taylor is one of a handful of entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone. Just her tour is expected to gross $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales, according to. The concert film is also dominating at the box office, and she's just released '1989 (Taylor's Version)' which will also no doubt add to her growing bank balance.

Throughout her illustrious career, Taylor’s key income streams have been her record sales, concert tours, merchandise sales, and high-profile brand endorsements. She has partnerships with prominent brands such as Capital One, AT&T, Stella McCartney, and others, which also contribute significantly to her income.

Yet, it's her tours that truly stand as a testament to her global popularity and profitability. In 2015, The 1989 World Tour grossed over $250 million, and her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 generated $315 million.Taylor’s earnings don't just stop at ticket sales; her merchandise sales too play a crucial role in her financial success. headtopics.com

According to Forbes, "her coveted on-site merchandise — which she sells at an average price of $80 — could add an estimated $87 million in proceeds to her fortune." On the real estate front, Taylor has astutely invested in properties spanning four states. Her real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth over $150 million, including a $30 million Beverly Hills mansion, a $17.75 million seaside estate in Rhode Island, and an estimated $40 million worth of property in New York City.However, it's not just earning and investing where Taylor shines. She is also known for her generosity and philanthropy.

She has donated to disaster relief efforts, pledged $4 million to the Country Music Hall of Fame, and supported education initiatives.Moreover, her support extends to fellow artists too. Speaking about Taylor’s financial assistance during her lawsuit, Kesha told Rolling Stone, "Taylor is a sweetheart. Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous." headtopics.com

Read more:

hellomag »

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) review: Still thrilling – no wonder it went supernovaThis re-recorded 2014 album - and the five vault tracks - confirm that few pop stars can compete with Swift's effervescence as a songwriter Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Sexuality and Dating History in Prologue for 1989 (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift addresses rumors of a romantic relationship with Karlie Kloss and criticizes the public for sexualizing her female friendships. She reflects on her transition from country artist to pop star and discusses the slut shaming she has faced. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Sexuality and Dating History in Prologue for 1989 (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift addresses rumors of a romantic relationship with Karlie Kloss and criticizes the public for sexualizing her female friendships. She reflects on her transition from country artist to pop star and discusses the slut shaming she has faced. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Sexuality and Dating History in Prologue for 1989 (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift addresses rumors of a romantic relationship with Karlie Kloss and criticizes the public for sexualizing her female friendships. She reflects on her transition from country artist to pop star and discusses the slut shaming she has faced. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) review: Still thrilling – no wonder it went supernovaThis re-recorded 2014 album - and the five vault tracks - confirm that few pop stars can compete with Swift's effervescence as a songwriter Read more ⮕

Women Like Taylor Swift Being Forced To Re-Record Music Isn’t Something To CelebrateTaylor Swift was driven to re-record her album Red and it has highlighted a devastating trend in the music industry. Read more on Grazia. Read more ⮕