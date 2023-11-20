Taylor Swift Fan Fatally Stabbed After Show in Rio de Janeiro

A Taylor Swift fan named Gabriel Milhomem Santos was fatally stabbed after attending one of her shows in Rio de Janeiro. Santos, 25, was wearing a 'Swifties' friendship bracelet when he was attacked while resting on Copacabana beach. He was with his two cousins who had gone for a swim. Santos woke up in the middle of the assault and later died. His family will lay him to rest in his hometown.





