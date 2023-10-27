Taylor Swift breaks silence on Karlie Kloss romance speculation in 1989 (Taylor's Version)

The album -- her first full pop album -- featured song lyrics rumored to be about Harry Styles, Lena Dunham's romance with producer Jack Antonoff, and Taylor's own friendshiops but prologue from the new album is now making its way around the internet, and it clear ups long held rumors about the 33-year-old superstar: That she was in a romantic relationship with herWhen did Taylor Swift and Karlis Kloss become...

The two became friends in 2013 after messaging each other on social media, and their friendship kickstarted, in many ways, what would go on to become known as Taylor's squad that over the years has included Selena Gomez, Lily Aldridge, Cara Delevigine, the Haim sisters, and Martha Hunt.

Taylor and Karlie were spotted all over New York City together, getting ready for events including the Met Gala, sharing pictures of their friendship across their social media accounts, and sharing the runway at the televised 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. At one point Taylor even confirmed Karlie had her own bedroom in Taylor's New York apartment. headtopics.com

Many fans began to ship a romantic connection between the two of them (to 'ship' is the desire for two or more people, fictional or real, to be romantically involved) and certain songs from'Dress' and 'End Game' are just two songs in Taylor's oeuvre about the Victoria's Secret model and their romance.When did Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss stop being friends?

The rumors only increased over time, especially when in 2019 it emerged that Taylor did not attend Karlie's wedding to Joshua Kushner – butWhat did Taylor Swift say about rumors of her being gay or bisexual?Taylor reportedly writes of how she spent 2013 and 2014 working on the album and building female friendships instead of dating, due to the constant "slut-shaming" that was taking place by certain elements of the media and online trolls over her very normal dating habits. headtopics.com

Read more:

hellomag »

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) review: Still thrilling – no wonder it went supernovaThis re-recorded 2014 album - and the five vault tracks - confirm that few pop stars can compete with Swift's effervescence as a songwriter Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Sexuality and Dating History in Prologue for 1989 (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift addresses rumors of a romantic relationship with Karlie Kloss and criticizes the public for sexualizing her female friendships. She reflects on her transition from country artist to pop star and discusses the slut shaming she has faced. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Sexuality and Dating History in Prologue for 1989 (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift addresses rumors of a romantic relationship with Karlie Kloss and criticizes the public for sexualizing her female friendships. She reflects on her transition from country artist to pop star and discusses the slut shaming she has faced. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Sexuality and Dating History in Prologue for 1989 (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift addresses rumors of a romantic relationship with Karlie Kloss and criticizes the public for sexualizing her female friendships. She reflects on her transition from country artist to pop star and discusses the slut shaming she has faced. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) review: Still thrilling – no wonder it went supernovaThis re-recorded 2014 album - and the five vault tracks - confirm that few pop stars can compete with Swift's effervescence as a songwriter Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Releases Own Version of '1989' AlbumTaylor Swift drops her own version of her fifth studio album, causing issues for Apple streaming service users. She shares a handwritten note to commemorate the re-release. The original 2014 version of 1989 was a commercial success. Read more ⮕