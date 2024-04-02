Taylor Swift Becomes a Billionaire with Chart Topping Albums and Live Performances

Taylor Swift is now a billionaire thanks to her chart topping albums and live performances across the globe, according to Forbes magazine. The American superstar, who will be bringing her Eras world tour to Edinburgh on June 7 to play three nights at Murrayfield, has accumulated a whopping 1.1 billion US dollars (£875 million) thanks to the success of her music and tour. Forbes said: "Swift is the first musician to hit 10-figure status solely based on her songs and performances.

" Other artists on the rich list include Rihanna thanks to her successful beauty brand, and Jay-Z, who became hip-hop's first billionaire in 2019. He made his money from his art collection, music, company shares and drink brands. Forbes explains Taylor's fortune is made up of £398 million ($500m) made in royalties and touring, and a similar amount from the worth of her music works. The 34-year-old's fancy property portfolio is also worth £99 million ($125m

