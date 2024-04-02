Taxi Studio Celebrates 21st Birthday with Unique Illustrated Book

Design agency Taxi Studio celebrates its 21st birthday with a beautifully illustrated book complete with pop-ups, velcro, and gorgeous print finishes. The book, called Cannonball!, is a celebration of Taxi Studio's 21 years in business. Instead of creating a retrospective of work like many other agencies, Taxi Studio decided to wait a year and create a unique and unforgettable book.

In this interview, we hear from Taxi Studio's founder and CCO, Spencer Buck, illustrator Rebecca Sutherland, and Fenton Smith from Printsmith Productions, who printed the book

