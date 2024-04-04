Taxi Driver Causes Pedestrian's Death After Police Warning

A speeding taxi driver caused a pedestrian's death just sixteen minutes after police had flagged him down to warn him about his driving - but decided to let him go with only a warning. Shakoor Ahmed received the warning from police on December 17, 2021, and their bodycams showed him acknowledging his speed was too high.

But only 16 minutes after getting the official warning he picked up two passengers in his Toyota Prius cab and was doing 53mph in a 40mph zone when he hit 32-year-old Dan Beames as he crossed the road in front of him in Cheltenham. Mr Beames, who has been described by friends as 'a king of practical jokes and puns,' suffered fatal skull fractures in the collision, Gloucester Crown Court was told. Shortly before the collision Ahmed, 46, told his passengers about the speed warning he had just received then bragged that he had reached 100mph on the bypass he was driving them alon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police hunt taxi driver after pedestrian mowed down in hit-and-runCCTV footage shows the cab ploughing into the man before speeding off

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Speeding taxi driver killed pedestrian just 16 minutes after police flagged him down and warned him...Shakoor Ahmed received the warning from police on December 17, 2021. But he then quickly resumed speeding and hit 32-year-old Dan Beames as he crossed the road in Cheltenham.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Driver who hit pedestrian days after taking cocaine warned to face jail for causing his deathA motorist who accepted taking cocaine a few days before a collision with an elderly pedestrian was warned by a judge to 'prepare himself for jail'.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Horror CCTV shows hit-and-run BMW driver mow down pedestrian in his 90sPolice are still hunting the driver

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Police say no crime took place after 'taxi driver injured in stabbing'Following the attack, police ramped up their presence in the area, to reassure the local community

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Taxi driver's nose broken by thug who ambushed him over cash rowA THUG and his friends ambushed a taxi driver following a row over paying with cash.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »