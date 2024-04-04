Taxi Driver Causes Pedestrian's Death After Police Warning

A speeding taxi driver caused a pedestrian's death just sixteen minutes after police had flagged him down to warn him about his driving - but decided to let him go with only a warning. Shakoor Ahmed received the warning from police on December 17, 2021, and their bodycams showed him acknowledging his speed was too high.
But only 16 minutes after getting the official warning he picked up two passengers in his Toyota Prius cab and was doing 53mph in a 40mph zone when he hit 32-year-old Dan Beames as he crossed the road in front of him in Cheltenham. Mr Beames, who has been described by friends as 'a king of practical jokes and puns,' suffered fatal skull fractures in the collision, Gloucester Crown Court was told. Shortly before the collision Ahmed, 46, told his passengers about the speed warning he had just received then bragged that he had reached 100mph on the bypass he was driving them alon
