Tax Relief Sites Established at Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport

Tax relief sites have been established at the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport , allowing companies to receive tax relief for the next decade. This move is expected to create over 10,000 jobs and attract more than £3 billion of investment.

The establishment of the tax sites is seen as a critical milestone for the project, which aims to become the largest European hub for offshore wind industry and renewable energy technologies.

