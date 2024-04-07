Tax Office Mistakenly Charges Man for Fictional Savings Account

Tony Hetherington is Financial Mail on Sunday's ace investigator, fighting readers corners, revealing the truth that lies behind closed doors and winning victories for those who have been left out-of-pocket. Find out how to contact him below. P.T. writes: HM Revenue & Customs informed me that I had paid too little tax in 2022-2023, because I had received over £14,000 in untaxed interest on savings. The savings figure was supplied to HMRC by National Savings.
Unfortunately, I have no such account or interest. It is fictional. I contacted the tax office, but now I have been told the Pay As You Earn tax code for my work pension is being changed, leaving me worse off by about £500 a month and cutting my pension by about a third. Tony Hetherington replies: Once the tax juggernaut starts rolling, it is very hard to apply the brakes. Your first inkling that anything was wrong came when you received a demand for £2,751, which was said to be tax due on interest of £14,75
Tax Savings Pension HMRC Interest
United Kingdom
