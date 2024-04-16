Tavernier: Rangers Players Have the Mentality to Bounce Back from Defeat

JAMES Tavernier has insisted that Rangers ’ players have the mentality they need to bounce back from their devastating defeat to Ross County as he targeted wins in all six of their remaining cinch Premiership matches – including against Celtic at Parkhead.

Tavernier yesterday dismissed suggestions that the bizarre circumstances behind the postponed fixture against Dundee at Dens Park last midweek had contributed to the substandard showing as he started preparations for the rescheduled match on Wednesday night.

"I think we have shown it plenty of times, the mentality. But, as I said, you have to earn the right to win games and we didn't do that. That is the disappointing factor. When you do get the chances in front of goal you do have to be more clinical and put the ball in the back of the net. We created chances, but we obviously didn't finish them off.”

"It was definitely out of character. I have to look back on the goals and how we defended as a team. But obviously to concede a goal in the second minute after half time, it is not what you want to do, you want to start the second half positively and we obviously didn't do that."

Rangers James Tavernier Defeat Mentality Bounce Back Cinch Premiership Celtic

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tavernier talks Rangers future and backs himself to beat Kris Boyd's goal tallyThe Rangers skipper is well off Ronald Koeman's defender record but Boydy is one in his sights

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rangers stance revealed as ‘huge’ James Tavernier offer lined up by Steven GerrardThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Rangers could be forced to accept James Tavernier offer from PiF-owned clubThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Rangers transfer news: Pundit expects James Tavernier exit after source’s ‘huge’ revealThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

James Tavernier writes Rangers history as summit reached against HibsPhilippe Clement's side ran out 3-1 winners at Ibrox as the the Light Blues returned to action following the international break.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

James Tavernier gets Rangers herograms with nayseyrs told to pipe downAndy Townsend had a message for those downplaying the Ibrox skipper becoming highest scoring defender in British football history.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »