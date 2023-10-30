Tattoo aftercare, explained - expert advice to keep your ink fresh

The professional tattoo artists have spoken If you’re going to commit to having something permanent and meaningful inked on your skin, it's best you get your head around good tattoo aftercare first. Why? Because you’ll want reassurance your new tattoo is going to look just as fresh in ten years' time. Smudged lines and colour fade are not on the new-ink wish list, whether you're going big and bold, or treating yourself to a chic finger tattoo.

Don’t apply irritants: A basic, fragrance free moisturiser (not Vaseline) is all you need to keep your tat hydrated. Apply 2-3 times a day until healed, or as instructed by your artist. Avoid excessive physical activity: Minimise strenuous physical activities that could cause excessive sweating or friction on the tattooed area. This will help prevent irritation and potential damage to the freshly inked skin.