Tamara Ecclestone claims Formula 1 is being ruined by political correctness

Formula 1 is being ruined by political correctness , according to Tamara Ecclestone , daughter of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone . She believes that times have changed for the worse, with everyone being easily offended and the need to be cautious about what is said. Last year, Lewis Hamilton called for the silencing of F1 'grandees' after a racial slur was used against him and Ecclestone defended Vladimir Putin .





Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TALKSPORT: Martin Brundle savages Bernie Ecclestone on Formula 1 grid walk as he brings up fraud charges...Netflix announces first live sports event as F1’s Drive to Survive stars pair with Full Swing in golf event in Las Vegas

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: Formula 1 2023 United States GP Results | Formula 1 Race ResultsBrowse through 2023 Formula 1 United States GP results, statistics, rankings and championship standings. Follow your favorite team and driver's progress with daily updates

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: Formula 1 2023 United States GP Results | Formula 1 Race ResultsBrowse through 2023 Formula 1 United States GP results, statistics, rankings and championship standings. Follow your favorite team and driver's progress with daily updates

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: Formula 1 2023 United States GP Results | Formula 1 Race ResultsBrowse through 2023 Formula 1 United States GP results, statistics, rankings and championship standings. Follow your favorite team and driver's progress with daily updates

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: Formula 1 2023 United States GP Results | Formula 1 Race ResultsBrowse through 2023 Formula 1 United States GP results, statistics, rankings and championship standings. Follow your favorite team and driver's progress with daily updates

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: Formula 1 2023 United States GP Results | Formula 1 Race ResultsBrowse through 2023 Formula 1 United States GP results, statistics, rankings and championship standings. Follow your favorite team and driver's progress with daily updates

Source: Motorsport | Read more »