Tamara Ecclestone claims Formula 1 is being ruined by political correctness

Formula 1 is being ruined by political correctness , according to Tamara Ecclestone , daughter of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone . She believes that times have changed for the worse, with everyone being easily offended and the need to be cautious about what is said. Last year, Lewis Hamilton called for the silencing of F1 'grandees' after a racial slur was used against him and Ecclestone defended Vladimir Putin .
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: talkSPORT | Read more »
MOTORSPORT: Formula 1 2023 United States GP Results | Formula 1 Race ResultsBrowse through 2023 Formula 1 United States GP results, statistics, rankings and championship standings. Follow your favorite team and driver's progress with daily updates
Source: Motorsport | Read more »
MOTORSPORT: Formula 1 2023 United States GP Results | Formula 1 Race ResultsBrowse through 2023 Formula 1 United States GP results, statistics, rankings and championship standings. Follow your favorite team and driver's progress with daily updates
Source: Motorsport | Read more »
MOTORSPORT: Formula 1 2023 United States GP Results | Formula 1 Race ResultsBrowse through 2023 Formula 1 United States GP results, statistics, rankings and championship standings. Follow your favorite team and driver's progress with daily updates
Source: Motorsport | Read more »
MOTORSPORT: Formula 1 2023 United States GP Results | Formula 1 Race ResultsBrowse through 2023 Formula 1 United States GP results, statistics, rankings and championship standings. Follow your favorite team and driver's progress with daily updates
Source: Motorsport | Read more »
MOTORSPORT: Formula 1 2023 United States GP Results | Formula 1 Race ResultsBrowse through 2023 Formula 1 United States GP results, statistics, rankings and championship standings. Follow your favorite team and driver's progress with daily updates
Source: Motorsport | Read more »