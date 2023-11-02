Tam McManus insists Hibs can fill Scottish football gap with Bill Foley

Never mind Sunshine on Leith. It’s the Champions League anthem they should have been playing at the game.

Joking aside, the potentially-exciting new investment at Hibs was the talk of Easter Road on Tuesday night and it still is. Every supporter dreams of a billionaire buying their club. Fair enough, Bill Foley is not actually buying Hibs, he’s taking a stake. That in itself listening to the plans remains hugely exciting stuff. Of course, the nuts and bolts of it all are still to be fully grasped, but the general concept offers a massive opportunity.

Perhaps the most exciting part of it all is that it is not pie in the sky chat. Talks are already underway and the SFA seem to set on relaxing the rules in terms of dual ownership to open this door. More importantly, it’s not as if this is someone no-one knows. Foley is involved at Bournemouth and no-one can say their model has not been successful over the past few years as they are now in the Premier League. headtopics.com

Foley’s business owns a third of French side Lorient. He’s talking about adding more clubs and that’s of tremendous value to all involved because it’s not just about handing over cash and pumping money in and signing players for millions of pounds. It’d be far-more nuanced than that. The City Group is a terrific example of how this works, albeit on a far-larger scale.

You have the footballing expertise and the eyes and the information of so many more experts in their field seeing areas you might not normally spot your talent. You can get some to use on loan and then unearth your own to sign for big profits and just keep the system rolling. Being integrated within other clubs offers terrific opportunities for that. Then there’s the off-field spin offs with Foley’s reported connections in terms of sponsorship. headtopics.com

