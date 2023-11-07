Talks to Restore Devolution in Northern Ireland Remain Inconclusive

Talks to restore devolution in Northern Ireland have not come to a conclusion, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader has said. Micheál Martin said it was his understanding talks had 'more or less come to a conclusion' without a breakthrough. 'There are still gaps to be closed but we are working on these,' he said. 'If we can get an agreement that unionists as well as nationalists can support… then perhaps we'll be in a position to restore the institutions but we're not there yet.

' On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office told BBC News NI that talks were still ongoing and a running commentary was not being provided. Sinn Féin has overtaken the DUP as the largest party at Stormont after winning the most seats in the 2022 assembly elections. However, because power-sharing requires the participation of both the main nationalist and main unionist parties, Stormont departments have been left without devolved ministers. The Northern Ireland Civil Service has been running public services in the absence of elected representatives but there are widespread budget problems in many departments, especially health. Sir Jeffrey also denied that a postponed meeting of DUP officers last week was an indication that talks were not going well, saying that claim was 'nonsensical'

