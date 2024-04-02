Tales of Kenzera: Zau Coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue

The Metroidvania game Tales of Kenzera: Zau will be added to the PlayStation Plus game catalogue on 23rd April. Developed by Surgent Studios, the game is inspired by Bantu Tales and the founder's personal experience of grief.

It aims to provide players with tools to cope with grief.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



eurogamer / 🏆 68. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'It's got a fearlessness': Tales of Kenzera: ZAU lead animator reveals how the cut 'melee powerhouse' African boxing style inspired its martial movelistStrike first and defend later.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Why Armistead Maupin Set His Latest Tales of the City Novel in EnglandNick Levine has an audience with the legendary LGBTQ+ author, who opens up to him about his new book Mona of the Manor, relocating to the UK, and gender-critical feminists

Source: AnOtherMagazine - 🏆 97. / 51 Read more »

Investment advisors pay the price for selling what looked a lot like AI fairy talesSEC bags $400K in settlements

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Upcoming LOTR game Tales of the Shire shares another glimpse of “Cozy Hobbit life”Weta Workshop and Private Division have shared another glimpse of their upcoming cozy Lord of the Rings game with a Tales of the Shire teaser.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

The fairytale visions of Guglielmo CastelliMeet the Turin artist telling the darkest tales in Venice

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

PlayStation releases digital Jim Ryan bobblehead as nod to his careerVictoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »