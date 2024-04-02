Taking a Break: My Grey Gap Year

I'd had a hectic few years, relocating to the UK from the USA, having my second child at 41, building a beauty division for PZ Cussons and going through a health scare. I'd had major surgery and felt it was time to take some time for myself before I made my next career move, so I embarked on my grey gap year. I was a little anxious ahead of my break.

I'd never taken off such a big amount of time and I wasn’t sure how I would relate to myself as a person, rather than a job title – and others struggled with the change too.I would go to parties and people would ask what I was up to. When I answered 'nothing' they wouldn’t believe me – that's how intrinsic my work was to me.At the start of my grey gap year, it was difficult for me to break the habits of a lifetime. I used to sit at the computer first thing and check my schedule and emails, forgetting I was taking a brea

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EastEnders' Shona McGarty 'taking break from acting' as she quits soapShona McGarty is leaving EastEnders after playing Whitney Dean for 16 years - and now a PR expert reckons that the soap star will take a break from acting in a big career move

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Relationship Troubles: Taking a BreakA man in his late 20s shares his relationship troubles with Coleen. He dated a girl in high school, lost touch, and then reconnected. However, after admitting to a flirtation with another woman, trust was broken and they broke up. They recently got back together but now the girlfriend wants to take a break.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson shares reason for taking break from showEscape to the Country presenter Jules Hudson, who has been on the show since 2007, has revealed why he is taking a three month sabbatical from his work on our TV screens

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

BBC Morning Live star reveals she’s taking an extended break from the show...BBC Morning Live presenter does last show before ‘checking out’ with goodbye post

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky are 'taking a break' from couples' therapy and...Kyle Richards goes on Amazon live to address 'one thing' she wishes to clear up from the past season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The socialite says she watching the reunion episodes gets her 'frustrated'.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst declares 'enough is enough' as she quits social mediaThe BBC presenter is taking an online break

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »