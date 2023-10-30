Takeaways and restaurants in Wales now banned from supplying plastic plates and cutlery

People in Wales will no longer be able to eat using plastic plates or cutlery when dining at restaurants or takeaway premises.

The first phase of the ban, which came into force on Monday 30 October, is part of the Environmental Protection Act, which the Welsh Government says will provide it with the tools to 'reduce our dependency of single-use plastics as quickly as possible.

The Welsh Government says it plans to introduce Phase Two of the ban on single-use plastics by Spring 2026. Politicians at Cathays Park say the scale of the climate and environmental emergency means action must be prioritised and it is committed to changing people's habits and making services more sustainable. headtopics.com

"Consultation has shown huge public support for the scheme’s introduction, and we know people in Wales want to play their part in improving our already world-leading recycling rates.

