Take That's Performance on Saturday Night Takeaway Leaves Fans Disappointed

Many Saturday Night Takeaway fans were disappointed as Take That performed their new single on the show without the usual medley of songs and participation from the hosts. Viewers expressed their disappointment on social media, expecting a performance of the band's greatest hits.

