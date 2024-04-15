Take That's New Live Tour Delights Fans in Sheffield

Manchester manband Take That are back with their new live tour - and thousands of fans in Sheffield were the first to see it at the weekend. Their new This Life on Tour sees the band's Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen perform a host of new tracks as well as a selection of their biggest hits from their three decades in pop.

Unusually for a Take That tour, there is no big dance crew - instead the three singers are allowed to shine across a variety of stages on a split set. But fans can expect plenty of colourful costume changes, as well as rain, fire and plenty of confetti.Olly Murs is the support act for the tour, and has been winning lots of praise from fans who have seen the show on its first two nights at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

If you're heading along to the tour, here's some more info about the show, including the anticipated timings and the setlist after those first shows. The Times hailed it a "fabulous and unexpectedly funny first night", while The Telegraph's Poppie Platt awarded it four stars, saying: "three decades on the boys haven't lost their shine".

