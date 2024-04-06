Take a Tour Inside Tom Kerridge's Michelin Star Pub

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge invites fans inside his Michelin star pub, The Coach , in Marlow , Buckinghamshire . The pub, opened in 2015, offers a 'small plate' menu of traditional British classics with a contemporary twist .

Tom owns seven restaurants, including The Hand and Flowers, the only pub in the UK with two Michelin stars.

