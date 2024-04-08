Taiwanese School Withdraws Top Prize for Digital Art Made with AI

School kids have a knack for adopting the latest technologies to make their lives easier, often ahead of their teachers. And in the age of generative AI it seems that extends from using Chat GPT to write homework assignments to using A secondary school in Taiwan has withdrawn the top prize for digital art in its teacher-student art show after it was pointed out that the winning entry had been made with text-to-image generative AI.

And the incident has sparked intense debate among education authorities and experts.In hindsight, the telltale signs are fairly clear. The illustration of a Monkey King character has deformed hands and feet, strange textures in its hair and bandages and anatomically incorrect thigh muscles. Fairly typical traits of AI image generators. But the judges at Fu Hsin Trade and Arts School didn't realise until after the prize had been awarded and people started to raise concerns. The private school in New Taipei is known for its commercial art program. It held the teacher-student art show from March 25 to April 2 to celebrate its 67th anniversary. In the video above, the YouTuber Boss Kuma is particularly critical of the piece, and of the competition’s judges for failing to spot that it was AI-generated. “This is not just an AI-generated picture but one that has not even been touched up. I do not know what the creator of this submission went to three years of art school for. So pathetic,” he say

