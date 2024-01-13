Taiwan's Presidential Election: DPP Secures Third Term

The winner of Taiwan's presidential election says voters have shown the world 'how much we cherish democracy' after his party, which champions autonomy from China, secured a third term. Lai Ching-te, the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is set to replace Tsai Ing-wen, who has served the limit of two terms. It is the first time a party has won a third term under Taiwan's current electoral system.

Voters cast their ballots in the presidential and parliamentary election on Saturday after a campaign overshadowed by tensions with China, which claims the territory as its own. China, which has been ramping up military pressure on Taipei and described the contest as a choice between war and peace, said it will not give up on 'reunification' following the results. The DPP does not acknowledge the 'one China principle' in which territories like Taiwan and Hong Kong are deemed part of greater China and is in favour of maintaining the status quo in Taiwa





