Taiwan Opposition Parties to Run Joint Campaign in Upcoming Election

Taiwan's opposition parties have agreed to run a joint campaign in January's election, raising the chances of a more China-friendly government taking power in Taipei. The Kuomintang and Taiwan People's Party announced plans to run a united campaign, with discussions on deciding the presidential candidate. The developments in Taiwan could reshape global geopolitics, as it is at the forefront of tensions between Beijing and Washington.

