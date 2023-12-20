Sydney Sweeney: From Rising Star to Hollywood Dominance

At 26, Sydney Sweeney's ascent to stardom, thanks to her Emmy-nominated roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, has been nothing short of stratospheric. She now has her own production company, fashion campaigns, a swimwear range and a starring role in The Rolling Stones' latest music video. Here, as she stars in December’s film, Anyone But You, she talks empowerment, body image and the highs and lows of fame with GLAMOUR's Jessica Radloff.





