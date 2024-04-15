Sydney Stabbing Spree Targets Women, Australian Police Say

It is "obvious" that the man who went on a stabbing spree in a Sydney shopping centre was targeting women, Australian police have said. The Australian Prime Minister has named the sixth victim in the attack, Yixuan Cheng , 25, from China. She was studying for an MA in economics at the University of Sydney . Five of the victims have since been named as Dawn Singleton, 25, Ashlee Good, 38, Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, and Faraz Tahir - with five of the six victims being female.

The sixth victim of the attack has not been named but it is understood they were from overseas as police attempt to contact their family. Cauchi was already known to police in New South Wales and Queensland before the attack for mental-health-related matters. Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said following the incident that Cauchi was “very clearly” suffering from mental health issues.

