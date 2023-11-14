Sweden on course to be Europe's first smoke-free country

Sweden is on course to be the first smoke-free country in Europe, thanks to their love for snus. Snus, a smokeless nicotine product, is used by one in seven people in Sweden. The country has a smoking rate of only 5.2%, compared to 15% in 2005. The decline is attributed to the introduction of smoking bans in restaurants and public places, as well as the popularity of snus as an alternative to smoking.

