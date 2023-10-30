Sweden launches campaign to stop people confusing it with Switzerland

Even Biden got it wrong (Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto) They both begin with ‘Sw’ and have crosses on their flags, so it’s easy to see why some people might get Sweden and Switzerland mixed up. In fact, it’s estimated around 120,000 people per year confuse the two countries – even Joe Biden is guilty of it. And it seems Sweden has had enough of the misunderstanding. The country’s tourism board has launched a new campaign video to differentiate the two nations once and for all.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The mock Swedish official then goes on to lay out the ‘distinctions’ between the two countries, by dividing up what each nation gets to talk about. Switzerland gets banks, while Sweden gets sandbanks. ‘Switzerland can focus on mountaintops, while Sweden can focus on rooftops’ the representative explains.

