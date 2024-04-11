Swansea City Ease Relegation Concerns with 3-0 Victory over Stoke City

Swansea City eased their relegation concerns with a 3-0 cruise past Stoke City which leaves the Potters still scrapping for Championship survival. Liam Cullen's crisp finish gave Swansea a first-half lead before Niall Ennis thought he had claimed a bizarre leveller, only for his effort to be ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Matt Grimes drilled in from the spot to give Swansea breathing space early in the second half before Josh Key's fine counter-attack goal sealed what was ultimately a comprehensive victory. Swansea's first win in four games may well prove to be the result which guarantees they will still be in the second tier next season. Luke Williams' side are now seven points clear of 22nd-place Sheffield Wednesday with just four league games remaining in this campaign. But while Swansea look close to safety, Stoke have much work to do to secure their Championship status after their three-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end. Steven Schumacher's side are just three points above the drop zone with a potentially pivotal game against the Owls to come at Hillsborough on Saturday.This was a meeting of two clubs who, having begun 2023-24 with some degree of optimism, have spent the majority of the season licking wounds. Swansea responded to their latest painful day, at Middlesbrough last weekend, by showing much more purpose against Stok

