Suspicious death in Renfrew's Renfield Street investigated by police

Emergency services attended Renfield Street at around 3am on Monday, October 30, after receiving a report of an injured man.

A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and police have confirmed the incident is being treated as"suspicious."spokesperson said: "Around 3am on Monday, October 30, 2023, we received a report of an injured man on Renfield Street, Renfrew.

