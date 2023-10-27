Suspected Mass Shooter Obsessed with Online Conspiracies, Police Say

Suspected mass shooter Robert Card, who allegedly stormed a bowling alley and killed 18 people, had become obsessed with online conspiracies, according to police. The twisted life of Card, a US Army Reservist and fugitive, is coming to light as families in Lewiston, Maine mourn the loss. Swarms of search crews have begun to descend on the river near where Card's abandoned vehicle was found as the manhunt continues. Bar manager Joseph Walker died trying to stop the shooter after he stormed Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, his heartbroken family said. It was revealed that Card stayed in a mental health facility this summer after hearing voices in his head. Sources also claim that he interacted with conspiratorial content online, including concerns over a financial crisis, LGBT issues, and gun rights. Card liked content on social media related to classified documents found at President Joe Biden's homes, conspiracies about the Covid-19 pandemic, and calls for the IRS to be abolished. He also engaged with commentaries alleging that Democrats interfered with the results of the 2020 presidential election, sources said Read more:

