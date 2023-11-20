Susanna Reid sparks speculation with new ring on Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid has sent the rumour mill swirling after she was spotted wearing a new ring on Good Morning Britain on Monday. The TV presenter, 52, fronted the ITV breakfast programme alongside co-host Richard Madeley. Susanna looked typically stylish in a long-sleeved and collared burgundy dress as she announced the top news of the day. But attention was drawn to her left hand, where she appeared to be wearing a chunky gold ring on her fourth finger.

Several eagle-eyed viewers spotted the jewellery and took to Twitter to ask if it was a sign Susanna has entered a new relationship





